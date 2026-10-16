Delhi establishing SDRF after Satya Niketan collapse to boost response
India
Delhi is getting its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to boost how the city handles emergencies like floods, fires, and building collapses.
The move comes after a tragic building collapse last month in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, highlighting just how urgent better disaster response is for the city.
Delhi SDRF will have 1,050 members
The new force will start with 1,050 members, mostly on deputation from Central Armed Police Forces and will be led by an inspector general-rank officer.
The goal is to have the SDRF fully ready by January 2027, showing Delhi's commitment to being better prepared for disasters in the future.