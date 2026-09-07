Delhi excise auctions more than 2,000 vehicles, raises over ₹5cr
India
The Delhi Excise Department just made over ₹5 crore by auctioning off more than 2,000 vehicles that had been lying at police stations for long periods.
Not only does this clear up space, but it also puts unused assets to good use.
More auctions are on the way to deal with the rest.
Delhi excise clears 5,000-plus lab tests
The department also wiped out a backlog of more than 5,000 pending lab tests by hiring new staff and upgrading equipment.
Now, faster lab reports will help police wrap up cases sooner and crack down on illegal liquor more effectively.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised these efforts, saying they're all about better governance and making things work for everyone in Delhi.