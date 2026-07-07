Delhi expected to launch Mahila Samriddhi Yojana with ₹2,500 monthly
Delhi is expected to roll out the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on August 28, right alongside Raksha Bandhan.
The scheme will provide ₹2,500 per month directly to women from low-income families.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says they're making sure everything's set up properly before launch, so no one misses out.
About 20-22L beneficiaries, ₹5,110 cr allocated
About 20 to 22 lakh women in Delhi could benefit, with ₹5,110 crore set aside in the Delhi government's 2026-27 Budget.
To qualify, you need to be a permanent Delhi resident aged 21 to 60 with an annual family income between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh: ration card holders get preference.
Registration is fully online and requires an Aadhaar-linked bank account plus some basic documents.
An official launch announcement is coming soon: there's even talk of PM Modi being invited for the big day!