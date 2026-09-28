Delhi expected to raise liquor excise duty and retail margins
Heads up, Delhi: liquor prices are about to get steeper.
The city's new excise policy, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is expected to raise both excise duty and retail margins on alcohol in a bid to boost government revenue.
Right now, taxes on Indian spirits range widely, from 30% to 300%, but with the new rules coming in October 2026, you'll likely feel the pinch whether you're buying liquor.
Delhi excise draft awaits final review
The final draft of this policy is ready but needs a final review after a recent change in the excise commissioner's office.
Once approved by the cabinet and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, it'll raise excise duty and retail margins, so prices could shift more than before.
This overhaul started last year when Gupta constituted a ministerial committee headed by Minister Parvesh Verma to formulate a "transparent and socially secure" policy.