Delhi expected to raise liquor excise duty and retail margins

Heads up, Delhi: liquor prices are about to get steeper.

The city's new excise policy, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is expected to raise both excise duty and retail margins on alcohol in a bid to boost government revenue.

Right now, taxes on Indian spirits range widely, from 30% to 300%, but with the new rules coming in October 2026, you'll likely feel the pinch whether you're buying liquor.