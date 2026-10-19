Delhi records coldest night of October so far
What's the story
Delhi witnessed its coldest night of October so far, with the temperature dropping to 17.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that this is 1.3 degrees below normal for the season. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was also 1.5 degrees Celsius lower than that on Saturday.
Temperature details
Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar record 2 notches below normal
Palam registered a lowest temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the usual level.
Similarly, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded lows of 16.8 degrees Celsius each, also two notches below normal.
The Ridge station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Weather forecast
IMD predicts clear skies, dry weather to continue
The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with a maximum temperature expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.
No rainfall was recorded at any of Delhi's five weather stations in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Monday.
This dry spell is likely to continue as per current weather forecasts.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 118, falling in the "satisfactory" category at 8:00am on Monday.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI, which ranges from zero to 500.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 is "severe."