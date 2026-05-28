Delhi faces major water shortage as DJB struggles to supply
Delhi is struggling with a major water shortage as scorching heat and a drying Yamuna River make things worse.
Even though the Delhi Jal Board has bumped up supply points to 13,000 this year and tried to improve tanker routes, many neighborhoods are still left waiting for water.
Residents in places like Sangam Bihar say helplines aren't picking up and tankers just aren't showing.
Greater Kailash protests at DJB office
Frustrated by delays, Greater Kailash locals protested outside the DJB office on May 26.
Md Sattar Khan from Sangam Bihar shared, "Entire G Block is reeling from tanker problems. I had put up tanker request yesterday but no solution was found. If DJB cannot provide us water, the least they can do is streamline regular deployment of tankers," he said.
The Chief Minister has asked DJB to add 100 more tankers, but right now only 5 million to 6 million gallons are delivered daily, way below the city's needs.
Talks with Haryana have helped slightly, but many areas still rely on inconsistent tanker trips due to low supply and pressure.