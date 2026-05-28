Delhi faces major water shortage as DJB struggles to supply

Greater Kailash protests at DJB office

Frustrated by delays, Greater Kailash locals protested outside the DJB office on May 26.

Md Sattar Khan from Sangam Bihar shared, "Entire G Block is reeling from tanker problems. I had put up tanker request yesterday but no solution was found. If DJB cannot provide us water, the least they can do is streamline regular deployment of tankers," he said.

The Chief Minister has asked DJB to add 100 more tankers, but right now only 5 million to 6 million gallons are delivered daily, way below the city's needs.

Talks with Haryana have helped slightly, but many areas still rely on inconsistent tanker trips due to low supply and pressure.