Delhi faces unusually early April heat wave increasing dehydration risk India Apr 30, 2026

Delhi is already sweating through an unusually early heat wave this April, skipping the gentle lead-up to summer.

Doctors say our bodies aren't getting enough time to adjust, which means it's easier to get dehydrated or feel wiped out.

Dr. Mugdha Tapdiya from Fortis Hospital points out that these sudden high temperatures can mess with how we handle the heat, putting us at higher risk for things like electrolyte imbalance.