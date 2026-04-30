Delhi faces unusually early April heat wave increasing dehydration risk
Delhi is already sweating through an unusually early heat wave this April, skipping the gentle lead-up to summer.
Doctors say our bodies aren't getting enough time to adjust, which means it's easier to get dehydrated or feel wiped out.
Dr. Mugdha Tapdiya from Fortis Hospital points out that these sudden high temperatures can mess with how we handle the heat, putting us at higher risk for things like electrolyte imbalance.
Experts urge hydration and schedule changes
Heat-related illnesses are popping up sooner than expected, even healthy people are feeling it, according to Dr. Rajesh Rajan.
Children, older adults, and anyone working outside need extra care right now.
Experts suggest easing into outdoor activities, drinking plenty of water, and tweaking daily routines or work hours when possible.
They also recommend RWAs ensure shaded areas and water access, schools time outdoor activities safely, and employers introduce graded shifts so everyone can cope better with the early summer blast.