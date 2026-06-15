Delhi faces water shortfall as Yamuna dip forces DJB cutbacks
Delhi is running low on water right now, with the city's supply falling short of what's needed this summer.
The main culprit? Yamuna River levels at Wazirabad have dropped to 669.5 feet (well below the usual 674.5 feet), so the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) can only produce about 950-960 million gallons a day instead of the target 1,000 million gallons a day.
Delhi Jal Board seeks Haryana water
Because of this, neighborhoods like Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, and Pahar Ganj have been dealing with patchy water for almost a month: output at key treatment plants is down by up to 30%.
The DJB is working with Haryana to get more raw water from Yamuna and has started using a real-time water quality sensor at Gulmohar Park colony's gate number 2 on a trial basis to keep things safe.
They expect supply at Chandrawal to stabilize in a few days.