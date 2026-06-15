Delhi faces water shortfall as Yamuna dip forces DJB cutbacks

Delhi Jal Board seeks Haryana water

Because of this, neighborhoods like Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, and Pahar Ganj have been dealing with patchy water for almost a month: output at key treatment plants is down by up to 30%.

The DJB is working with Haryana to get more raw water from Yamuna and has started using a real-time water quality sensor at Gulmohar Park colony's gate number 2 on a trial basis to keep things safe.

They expect supply at Chandrawal to stabilize in a few days.