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Home / News / India News / Smog returns to Delhi; AQI slips to 'poor' category 
Smog returns to Delhi; AQI slips to 'poor' category 
Delhi's air quality is likely to worsen

Smog returns to Delhi; AQI slips to 'poor' category 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 21, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

Delhi is gearing up for another season of deteriorating air quality as pollution levels are likely to rise in the coming weeks. On Wednesday morning, a thin layer of smog covered the national capital, reducing visibility and worsening air quality. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has predicted that Delhi's air quality will remain in the "poor" category from Wednesday to Friday.

Pollution update

Several areas in 'poor' category by early Wednesday

This is a rise from the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 179 on Tuesday, which classified the city's air quality as "moderate."

Station-level readings showed several areas had already entered the "poor" category by early Wednesday, with an AQI of 273 in Bawana and 262 in Dwarka Sector 8.

The development comes a day after Dussehra celebrations across the city, where effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna, and Meghnad were burned along with fireworks in some areas.

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Visuals from India Gate

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Pollution sources

19 farm fire incidences in 6 states

Stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana also remains a concern as farmers burn crop residue during harvesting season.

Earlier this month, the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute reported 19 farm fire incidences in six monitored states: seven in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, four in Madhya Pradesh, and one in Haryana.

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Weather impact

Similar conditions expected in coming days

The deteriorating air quality comes with a drop in temperatures across Delhi.

Safdarjung, the capital's primary weather station, recorded slightly below-normal temperatures on Tuesday.

During winter, atmospheric conditions make it difficult for pollutants to disperse, allowing emissions from various sources to settle closer to the ground.

The AQEWS forecast suggests that air quality will likely remain "poor" through October 23, with similar conditions expected in the following days.

Pollution control

Delhi government to implement winter action plan from November 1

As the air quality worsens, the Delhi government is set to implement its Winter Action Plan from November 1.

The plan aims to reduce vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution and other sources contributing to seasonal pollution.

Measures include a "No PUC, No Fuel" policy denying fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates.

Non-BS-VI-compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi will also face entry restrictions, subject to exemptions, from November 1.

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