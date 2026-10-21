Smog returns to Delhi; AQI slips to 'poor' category 

This is a rise from the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 179 on Tuesday, which classified the city's air quality as "moderate."

Station-level readings showed several areas had already entered the "poor" category by early Wednesday, with an AQI of 273 in Bawana and 262 in Dwarka Sector 8.

The development comes a day after Dussehra celebrations across the city, where effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna, and Meghnad were burned along with fireworks in some areas.