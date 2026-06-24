Delhi failed WHO air limits from January to mid-June

PM2.5 and PM10 showed little improvement

Even though NO2 dropped by 9.4% and ozone fell by 20%, the really harmful particles (PM2.5 and PM10) barely budged.

In fact, PM10 stayed more than twice the national safety standard.

The report points out that winter was especially bad, with Anand Vihar hitting an extreme PM2.5 level of 876 micrograms per cubic meter in January.

Experts say tackling pollution hotspots and tightening emission rules are urgent steps if Delhi wants cleaner air year-round.