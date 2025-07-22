Next Article
Delhi: Fake CBI officers robber arrested after 8 days
Three people pretending to be CBI officers raided a caterer's home in North Delhi's Wazirabad on July 10, making off with ₹3 lakh in cash and jewelry.
The group—Shaina (22), Keshav Prasad (28), and Vivek Singh (20)—wore white shirts, black trousers, and masks, flashed fake documents, then intimidated the family and moved them to a corner and broke into their almirah.
Trio spent stolen money traveling between Haridwar and Mussoorie
Delhi Police sifted through 200+ CCTV cameras and phone records to follow the suspects' escape route.
The trio spent stolen money traveling between Haridwar and Mussoorie before being arrested on July 18.
Police recovered ₹1.75 lakh in cash, 29 pieces of jewelry, and the getaway bike.
The investigation is still ongoing for impersonation and robbery charges.