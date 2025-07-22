Delhi: Fake CBI officers robber arrested after 8 days India Jul 22, 2025

Three people pretending to be CBI officers raided a caterer's home in North Delhi's Wazirabad on July 10, making off with ₹3 lakh in cash and jewelry.

The group—Shaina (22), Keshav Prasad (28), and Vivek Singh (20)—wore white shirts, black trousers, and masks, flashed fake documents, then intimidated the family and moved them to a corner and broke into their almirah.