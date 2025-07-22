IAF's last MiG-21 squadron to retire today: Key details
India's legendary MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been flying since 1963, were finally phased out by 2023, with a ceremonial farewell held on September 19, 2023.
The last squadron—nicknamed the Panthers—will say goodbye at a special ceremony in Chandigarh.
These jets were game-changers for the Indian Air Force and saw action from the 1965 war to the Balakot strikes in 2019.
End of an era
The MiG-21 was more than just a jet—it shaped India's air power for over six decades.
With over 850 flown and nearly 600 built locally, it became both an icon and, due to frequent accidents, earned the nickname "Flying Coffin."
Its retirement drops IAF's combat squadrons to 29, marking the end of an era.
The send-off will include veterans and flypasts—a fitting tribute to a machine that defined generations of Indian aviation.
