IAF's last MiG-21 squadron to retire today: Key details

End of an era

The MiG-21 was more than just a jet—it shaped India's air power for over six decades.

With over 850 flown and nearly 600 built locally, it became both an icon and, due to frequent accidents, earned the nickname "Flying Coffin."

Its retirement drops IAF's combat squadrons to 29, marking the end of an era.

The send-off will include veterans and flypasts—a fitting tribute to a machine that defined generations of Indian aviation.

```