Women now 10-12% of UP's Kanwar Yatra devotees this year

How authorities are ensuring safety for women

To keep up with this change, over 10,000 women police officers have been deployed—about 15% of the total force—to staff help desks and quick response teams along key routes.

For the first time, there's a full women-centric security setup to offer immediate help if needed.

Plus, Ghaziabad has opened a special women-only camp in Modinagar to improve hygiene and privacy for female pilgrims.

It's all about making sure more women can join in safely and comfortably.