Delhi: Fake cops rob gold smelting shop in broad daylight India Sep 15, 2025

Two men pretending to be police officers pulled off a bold heist at a gold smelting shop in Delhi's Farsh Bazar on Monday.

While the owner's brother, Shambu, stepped out briefly, the duo slipped in and made away with over ₹20 lakh cash and about 1.4kg of gold—right in the middle of the day.