Delhi: Fake cops rob gold smelting shop in broad daylight
India
Two men pretending to be police officers pulled off a bold heist at a gold smelting shop in Delhi's Farsh Bazar on Monday.
While the owner's brother, Shambu, stepped out briefly, the duo slipped in and made away with over ₹20 lakh cash and about 1.4kg of gold—right in the middle of the day.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage
The robbers quickly overpowered three staff members—Vikram, Jeevan, and Vikas—and wrapped up their plan within minutes.
Police rushed to the scene after getting a call around 2:50pm.
Now, investigators are checking CCTV footage and talking to employees to piece together exactly how it happened and catch those responsible.