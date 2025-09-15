Next Article
Haryana: 2 brothers killed, 1 critically injured by drunk cop
India
In Palwal, Haryana, a speeding car driven by Narender Kumar—a head constable—hit three young brothers as they walked home from school, killing Ayan and Ahsan, and seriously injuring Arjan.
The incident happened on Monday in Utawad village.
More details on the incident
Eyewitnesses said Kumar seemed drunk and tried to run away but was caught by villagers about 500 meters from the scene.
He was handed over to police, arrested after a case was registered, and his vehicle seized.
Police are conducting medical tests to confirm if he was intoxicated; villagers insisted on witnessing the process for transparency.
Extra police have been deployed as tensions rise locally, while Arjan is being treated at PGIMS Rohtak.
The investigation is ongoing.