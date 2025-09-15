Haryana: 2 brothers killed, 1 critically injured by drunk cop

More details on the incident

Eyewitnesses said Kumar seemed drunk and tried to run away but was caught by villagers about 500 meters from the scene.

He was handed over to police, arrested after a case was registered, and his vehicle seized.

Police are conducting medical tests to confirm if he was intoxicated; villagers insisted on witnessing the process for transparency.

Extra police have been deployed as tensions rise locally, while Arjan is being treated at PGIMS Rohtak.

The investigation is ongoing.