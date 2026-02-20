Delhi: Families living near PM's residence asked to vacate
Over 700 families living in camps just a few kilometers from the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi have been asked to leave their homes by March 6, or face legal action.
The government says they're staying on official land and has offered them flats in Savda Ghevra—about 45km away—and some residents have challenged the notice in court or expressed concerns about the move.
Eviction notice
This isn't just about changing addresses. Moving so far could disrupt access to jobs, schools, and support systems that some residents rely on.
The Delhi High Court has stepped in, saying no one can be evicted without proper rehabilitation plans.
For many young people growing up here, it's another reminder of how tough it can be when your home is always at risk of being taken away.