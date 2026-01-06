Delhi Metro staff quarters fire kills family of 3

The Delhi Fire Services stated that it received the distress call at 2:39am and immediately dispatched six fire tenders to the scene. The fire had erupted on the fifth floor of the building. Once firefighters were able to enter the flat, they discovered three charred bodies inside. Officials confirmed that all three victims were members of a single family.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation launched into tragic fire incident

Authorities have confirmed the deaths and are now probing the cause of this tragic incident. Police officials said an investigation is underway to determine what led to such a devastating fire at the Delhi Metro staff quarters. The residential complex houses employees of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Further details about the investigation or possible causes of the fire are yet to be released.