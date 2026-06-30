Delhi felt like 53.5°C though IMD says no heat wave

Mahesh Palawat says clouds prevented relief

Blame a mix of dry winds from Pakistan and humid air from the Arabian Sea: this combination brought clouds but almost no rain, so relief was basically missing in action.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet explained that late cloud cover after peak afternoon heat just made things worse, since the combination of dry and moist air kept humidity high, both maximum and feel-like temperatures remained unusually high for everyone trying to get through the day.