Delhi files over 93,000 Census 2027 self-entries by May 11
India
Delhiites are stepping up for Census 2027: over 93,000 people have already filled out their own details online by May 11.
Out of these, about 82% are done and dusted, with the North East district leading the pack at more than 16,000 entries.
Self-enumeration in Delhi ends May 15
South West and North West are not far behind, with over 15,000 and 14,000 submissions each.
Outer North stands out for its high completion rate (87%), while New Delhi district is lagging a bit at just over 75%.
The self-enumeration phase wraps up on May 15. After that, census teams will go door-to-door to fill in the gaps until mid-June.