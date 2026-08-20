Delhi final voter list delayed to November 4, officials confirm
India
Delhi's final voter list will now be out on November 4, eight days later than planned.
The delay happened because officials needed more time to balance out polling stations across the city.
The Chief Electoral Officer's team confirmed the new schedule this week.
Draft voter list out August 31
The deadline for fixing polling stations has moved to August 24, so the draft voter list drops on August 31 instead of earlier.
If you're a Delhi voter, double-check your name online from August 31; 4.759 million voters are at risk of deletion from draft rolls.
You can file corrections or objections until September 30, and the final electoral roll is published on November 4.