Delhi finally breathes easier after 103 days of bad air
India
After over three months of tough air, Delhi's air quality has improved to "moderate" for the first time since October.
Friday's rainfall helped bring the average AQI down to 192, offering much-needed relief after a brutal January that saw the citywide average AQI hit a peak of 440.
Why does this matter?
The improvement offers only limited relief and may still cause breathing discomfort for people with lung disorders, asthma and heart disease, but it's not all clear skies yet.
Stage III pollution curbs have been lifted, but lighter restrictions remain.
The forecast says air quality will bounce between "poor" and "very poor" this week, so it's still smart to keep an eye on updates if you're heading out.