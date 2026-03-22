Delhi finally pays ₹3,700 crore bill for peripheral expressways
India
Delhi's government is settling a huge ₹3,700 crore bill for the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, roads that have been running since 2018 but still had unpaid dues.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says clearing this up will help smooth things over between governments and could mean better traffic flow and cleaner air for the city.
Payment will be done in phases
Instead of paying all at once, Delhi will start with ₹500 crore in 2025-26 and clear the rest in phases, so other big infrastructure projects don't get delayed.
These two expressways form a 270-km ring around Delhi, connecting major highways and making it easier to get between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, pretty key if you're tired of city jams or planning road trips.