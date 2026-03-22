Delhi finally pays ₹3,700 crore bill for peripheral expressways

Payment will be done in phases

Instead of paying all at once, Delhi will start with ₹500 crore in 2025-26 and clear the rest in phases, so other big infrastructure projects don't get delayed.

These two expressways form a 270-km ring around Delhi, connecting major highways and making it easier to get between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, pretty key if you're tired of city jams or planning road trips.