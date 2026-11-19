Delhi fines 25,610 vehicles for lacking PUC certificates, collects ₹5.42cr
Delhi just fined 25,610 vehicles for not having Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, collecting ₹5.42 crore in penalties.
30,742 vehicles were also turned back, 2,817 fined, and 189 seized as part of the city's push to fight winter smog.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had asked officials to use tech tools for tracking violators on Tuesday.
Delhi expands crackdown and anti-smog measures
The city isn't stopping at traffic: authorities have shut down 709 illegal and polluting units and issued closure orders to 112 construction sites that weren't following rules.
To help clear the air, Delhi is rolling out more electric busses, using mechanized road sweepers, and even arming the Delhi Metro with anti-smog guns and mist sprayers.
The goal: make the city's air a little easier to breathe this winter.