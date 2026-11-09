Delhi fines officials ₹250 daily up to ₹5,000 for delays
Delhi just rolled out a new law to hold government officials accountable if they delay your services.
Now, if an official drags their feet, they will be fined ₹250 for each day of delay (up to ₹5,000).
This move replaces the existing 2011 time-bound service delivery law and is meant to make sure you actually get what you need, on time.
Delhi online applications automatically escalate
You can now apply for government services online and track everything with a unique number.
If your request gets delayed, it is automatically sent as an appeal to the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority with no extra steps from you.
If things still are not sorted in 30 days, it goes straight to a new watchdog group called the Delhi Service Rights Commission, which can inspect government premises and push for real changes.