Delhi fire department flags 450 commercial sites for safety violations
The Delhi fire department has called out 450 commercial spots (think hotels, hospitals, guesthouses, and banquet halls) for not following fire safety rules.
Many of these places either skipped getting their mandatory no-objection certificates, or broke building by-laws.
This crackdown follows the heartbreaking Malviya Nagar fire on June 3 that claimed 23 lives, including several foreign nationals.
Delhi government inspects tall buildings
After the tragedy, the Delhi government launched inspection teams across all districts to check taller buildings for safety lapses.
Committees found violations and sent warnings to owners.
Now, officials are double-checking building layouts against what was originally approved; if they spot any mismatches, those fire safety certificates could be revoked until things are fixed.
Regular reports keep senior authorities in the loop so nothing slips through the cracks.