Delhi fire leaves families waiting to claim bodies and belongings
India
A recent fire in Delhi has left families not only mourning loved ones but also stuck in long waits to claim bodies and personal belongings.
Rahana Akhtar's family, like many others, is still waiting outside the hospital morgue, hoping for answers and a chance to say goodbye.
Families hold reminders, await identifications
Many are holding on to reminders, like Begum with her sticky note of Rahana's missing items, while they wait for authorities to finish identification and return what is left.
Even though officials say they are speeding things up, families remain in limbo, struggling with both loss and uncertainty.