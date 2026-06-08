Delhi Fire Service 1969 communications network flagged by government review
India
Delhi Fire Service has been running on a communication setup from 1969, originally made for just 17 stations, but now stretched across 71.
This old network struggles with weak signals in high-rise and underground spots, making it tough for firefighters to coordinate during emergencies.
After a government review, officials finally flagged these flaws.
Delhi government deploying GPS GIS tools
To fix things, the Delhi government is rolling out new tech for the fire service: GPS tracking, GIS mapping, and smarter dispatch tools.
Home Minister Ashish Sood says these upgrades are crucial since fire fatalities stood at 84 in 2025-26.
The plan also aims to tackle delays caused by traffic and outdated equipment, helping firefighters respond faster as Delhi keeps growing.