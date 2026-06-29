Delhi Fire Services drafted 25-year plan with AI and drones

Delhi plan proposes phased detectors, sprinklers

The plan proposes making smoke detectors and sprinklers mandatory in all new buildings by 2026, and in all existing buildings by 2030 under the proposal.

Drones will help spot trouble faster, and more Quick Response Vehicles are coming to tackle traffic jams.

Plus, the fire department's communication systems are getting a much-needed update to cut down response times even more.

All these changes roll out in phases over the next few decades, making Delhi's safety game way stronger.