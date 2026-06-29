Delhi Fire Services drafted 25-year plan with AI and drones
Delhi Fire Services has drafted a big 25-year plan to make the city safer and faster in emergencies.
Think AI-powered dispatch, drones for real-time updates, and smart buildings that help spot fires early.
By 2051, fire stations will nearly triple (from 71 to 196), and more than 25,000 new firefighters will join the team, so help can reach you quicker.
Delhi plan proposes phased detectors, sprinklers
The plan proposes making smoke detectors and sprinklers mandatory in all new buildings by 2026, and in all existing buildings by 2030 under the proposal.
Drones will help spot trouble faster, and more Quick Response Vehicles are coming to tackle traffic jams.
Plus, the fire department's communication systems are getting a much-needed update to cut down response times even more.
All these changes roll out in phases over the next few decades, making Delhi's safety game way stronger.