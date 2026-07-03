Delhi Fire Services unveils 25-year plan for 120 stations

DFS needs over 12,000 staff

DFS says it needs over 12,000 more people on its team (it only has about 2,500 now).

In the next six months, new fire stations are set to open in spots like Rohini Sector 41 and Dwarka Sectors 3 and 20.

The plan also includes splitting operations into five zones, setting up a new training center at Budhanpur Majra, and adding advanced command centers, all aimed at making emergency response quicker and smarter.