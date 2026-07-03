Delhi Fire Services unveils 25-year plan for 120 stations
India
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) just dropped a big 25-year roadmap to keep up with the city's rapid growth.
The plan? Build eight new fire stations every year, bring in drones and AI tech, and fix the current staff shortage.
Right now, there are 71 fire stations. DFS wants to bump that up to 120 so it can reach emergencies faster.
DFS needs over 12,000 staff
DFS says it needs over 12,000 more people on its team (it only has about 2,500 now).
In the next six months, new fire stations are set to open in spots like Rohini Sector 41 and Dwarka Sectors 3 and 20.
The plan also includes splitting operations into five zones, setting up a new training center at Budhanpur Majra, and adding advanced command centers, all aimed at making emergency response quicker and smarter.