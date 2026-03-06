Delhi fireman dies after saving lives in cylinder blast
India
Delhi Fire Service's lead fireman Suresh Kumar Pahal (56) died on March 2 after suffering severe burns in an LPG cylinder explosion during a rescue at Majlis Park.
The February 22 blast injured 14 people, including three firefighters and three police officers.
Pahal battled his injuries for over a week but passed away due to complications.
Pahal served nearly 30 years with the fire service
Pahal had served nearly 30 years with the fire service, recently promoted to lead fireman in September 2025.
Known for his dedication—rarely taking leave and always supporting colleagues—he was even credited by a fellow officer for saving his life a day before the accident.
His last rites were held, and he leaves behind his wife, two sons, and two daughters.