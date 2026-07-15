Delhi flags 108 government school buildings unsafe, orders audits
Delhi just marked 108 government school buildings as unsafe, with 54 in really poor shape: cracked walls, ceilings, and the works.
Seven schools, including GGSSS Jasola Village and CM SHRI School in Chilla Village, are set for demolition.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says student safety comes first and has told departments to move fast on audits and rebuilding.
The government has stated its commitment to creating a safe learning environment for all students, according to officials.
Phased demolitions, G+4 rebuilding, citywide profiling
Demolition will happen in phases so classes aren't disrupted too much; students will either switch to nearby schools or work will be done outside school hours.
New buildings will be earthquake-resistant (G+4), plus there are plans for 27 brand-new schools on empty sites.
Delhi's also rolling out a citywide digital profiling project to check every school's safety and accessibility, hoping to cut overcrowding and make learning spaces better for everyone.