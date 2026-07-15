Delhi flags 108 government school buildings unsafe, orders audits

Delhi just marked 108 government school buildings as unsafe, with 54 in really poor shape: cracked walls, ceilings, and the works.

Seven schools, including GGSSS Jasola Village and CM SHRI School in Chilla Village, are set for demolition.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says student safety comes first and has told departments to move fast on audits and rebuilding.

The government has stated its commitment to creating a safe learning environment for all students, according to officials.