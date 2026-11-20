Delhi flags off 100 e-buses, now India's largest e-bus fleet
Delhi's public transport just got a major green upgrade.
With Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagging off 100 new electric busses on Friday, the city now boasts India's largest electric bus fleet: 5,338 e-busses and 1,750 CNG busses out of 7,088 total.
This move is all about tackling air pollution and making daily commutes cleaner for everyone.
Delhi EV policy offers scrappage incentives
These new busses are part of Delhi's 15,000 crore rupees electric vehicle policy, which gives perks for scrapping old vehicles and helps make public transport safer and greener.
Gupta pointed out that November's air quality has actually improved, a win she credits to both strong government action and people pitching in.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh says this is just one more step toward a more sustainable city.