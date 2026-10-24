Delhi Flood Control Board clears 4.7-km Yamuna wall costing 99cr
India
Delhi just gave the green light for a 4.7-kilometer concrete wall along the Yamuna River, aiming to keep low-lying neighborhoods safe from future floods.
The project, costing ₹99 crore, was cleared at a recent Flood Control Board meeting led by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma and is part of a wider ₹622-crore plan to manage flooding in the city.
Earmarked 260cr for silt and drainage
The wall will stretch between Magazine Road drain and the Old Railway Bridge.
Alongside this, ₹260 crore has been set aside for cleaning up silt and improving drainage.
There are also plans for new walkways and green spaces along the drains, making these areas more useful (and chill) for everyone while keeping an eye on flood risks.