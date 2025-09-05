Delhi floods: Families in relief camps struggle with mosquito menace

Floods wiped out homes and jobs

The floods have wiped out homes and jobs—Rajesh from Yamuna Khadar saw all his repairs washed away, while farmer Ram Kishan lost his entire crop.

Overcrowded camps make things harder; Poonam is caring for her baby out in the open, and Shanti worries about mosquitoes at night.

Water levels are still above the danger mark, so recovery will take time.