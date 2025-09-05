Next Article
Delhi floods: Families in relief camps struggle with mosquito menace
Heavy rains and water release from the Hathnikund barrage led the Yamuna River to flood parts of Delhi, especially Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate ISBT.
Many families are now living in crowded relief camps, dealing with not just food shortages but also a lot of trouble at night because of the mosquitoes.
Floods wiped out homes and jobs
The floods have wiped out homes and jobs—Rajesh from Yamuna Khadar saw all his repairs washed away, while farmer Ram Kishan lost his entire crop.
Overcrowded camps make things harder; Poonam is caring for her baby out in the open, and Shanti worries about mosquitoes at night.
Water levels are still above the danger mark, so recovery will take time.