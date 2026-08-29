Delhi flu surge: H1N1 causes nearly 75% cases, hospitals respond
India
Delhi is seeing a big spike in flu cases this year, and H1N1 is behind nearly 75% of them.
Out of 3,736 total cases so far in 2026, 2,729 are H1N1.
Hospitals are now stepping up their game to handle the rush.
Health department monitoring flu situation
Most new flu cases being reported each day are still H1N1.
Just this Thursday, there were 125 out of 149 new infections.
Hospitals like Lok Nayak have set up special isolation wards with extra beds and ventilators just for flu patients.
Doctors say people at higher risk, like seniors, pregnant women, young kids, or anyone with health issues, should get checked out quickly if they feel worse.
The health department says they're keeping a close eye on things and taking action to keep everyone safer.