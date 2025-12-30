Delhi: Foggy morning leads to pile-up and travel chaos

Flights canceled as air quality dips

The same fog and heavy pollution made travel tough across Delhi-NCR. The IMD put out an orange alert for low visibility, and things got messy at the airport—over 100 flights were canceled or diverted.

With Delhi's air quality index hitting a "very poor" 384, more fog is expected in the coming days (and maybe some rain on January 1, 2026), so keep those travel plans flexible.