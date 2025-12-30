Next Article
Delhi: Foggy morning leads to pile-up and travel chaos
India
A thick blanket of fog caused a chain-reaction crash on the Delhi-Sonipat road near Bahalgarh, Haryana, early Tuesday.
Visibility was so low that one car hit another, and then a third vehicle slammed into the stopped cars.
Thankfully, only one or two people were injured.
Flights canceled as air quality dips
The same fog and heavy pollution made travel tough across Delhi-NCR. The IMD put out an orange alert for low visibility, and things got messy at the airport—over 100 flights were canceled or diverted.
With Delhi's air quality index hitting a "very poor" 384, more fog is expected in the coming days (and maybe some rain on January 1, 2026), so keep those travel plans flexible.