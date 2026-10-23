Delhi food safety department confiscates over 322kg ghee before festivals

Most of the seized ghee came from shops in Vikaspuri and Hastal, with brands like Shri Shan and Vrinda Farms under the scanner.

Inspectors also picked up samples from other spots, like a sweet shop in Azad Market, to make sure everything meets safety standards.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not tolerate food adulteration or irregularities that pose a risk to public health.

She's urging everyone to double-check quality and expiry dates before buying any festive treats.