Delhi food safety department confiscates over 322kg ghee before festivals
Delhi's Food Safety Department just confiscated over 322kg of ghee from several stores, especially those offering big discounts online.
These checks are happening because there's extra concern about food safety ahead of the festive season, and the goal is to keep fake or low-quality products off your plate.
Rekha Gupta urges quality checks
Most of the seized ghee came from shops in Vikaspuri and Hastal, with brands like Shri Shan and Vrinda Farms under the scanner.
Inspectors also picked up samples from other spots, like a sweet shop in Azad Market, to make sure everything meets safety standards.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not tolerate food adulteration or irregularities that pose a risk to public health.
She's urging everyone to double-check quality and expiry dates before buying any festive treats.