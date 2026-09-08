Delhi food safety department destroys more than 2,800kg unsafe food
Just before the festive rush, Delhi's Food Safety Department trashed more than 2,800kg of unsafe food (think khoya, dhaap, and butter) after finding it stored in pretty unhygienic conditions at several markets.
Even after public calls for sellers to claim the goods, no one stepped up.
Pankaj Kumar Singh pledges stricter inspections
All the spoiled food was disposed of safely at Majnu Ka Tila as per food safety laws. Lab tests even found detergent in some samples from Janakpuri Mandi, leading to more products being destroyed.
With festival season here, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh says inspections will get stricter: "Festive preparations must not come at the cost of food safety. We will ensure that no unsafe or adulterated food reaches the people of Delhi," and strict action would be taken against those putting public health at risk.