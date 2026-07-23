Delhi forecast: humid start, light rain possible, high near 33°C
Delhi started Thursday feeling sticky, with temperatures at 27 degrees Celsius and humidity hovering between 80% and 95%.
The India Meteorological Department says you might want to keep an umbrella handy: light rain or drizzle is possible in some areas, and the high will reach around 33 degrees Celsius.
Wednesday showers: Aya Nagar 20.1mm
Wednesday's showers gave Delhi a bit of a breather. Safdarjung got 12mm of rain, Aya Nagar saw the most at 20.1mm, while Palam and Lodhi Road picked up 18.7mm and 9.8mm.
Humidity even hit a full-on 100% in the evening.
AQI 65 and cloudy skies expected
Good news: Delhi's air quality is still "satisfactory" with an AQI of 65, so breathing easy isn't an issue today.
The India Meteorological Department expects cloudy skies with more light rain or drizzle later on, but no weather warnings for now, so it's just another classic monsoon day ahead!