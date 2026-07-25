Delhi forecast: light rain Sunday and Monday, IMD yellow alert
India
Delhi's getting some light rain this Sunday and Monday, with breezy winds up to 40km per hour.
On Sunday, temperatures will stay warm: think highs around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and lows near 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, so keep an umbrella handy.
Safdarjung 36°C, AQI 73 satisfactory
Even with Saturday's scattered showers, Delhi's temperatures stayed above average (Safdarjung hit 36 degrees Celsius).
On the bright side, air quality is still pretty decent; Saturday morning's AQI was a satisfactory 73.
So while it's warm and a bit rainy, at least the air isn't giving us trouble right now!