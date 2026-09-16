Delhi forecast Wednesday: cloudy skies, light rain and warm temperatures
India
Planning to head out this Wednesday? Expect cloudy skies and some light rain in Delhi, mostly from afternoon to evening.
Temperatures will stay pretty warm, with highs around 33 to 35 Celsius and lows between 23 to 25 Celsius, so maybe keep an umbrella handy if you're stepping out.
Delhi rain Sept 17 then drier
September 17 could bring a bit more rain during the forenoon to afternoon before things turn drier from September 18 through September 21.
Daytime temperatures will hover between 33 and 36 Celsius, with nights staying mild.
Heads up if you're into sports, authorities are recommending that sports competitions in November and December be postponed due to prevailing air quality conditions across Delhi and NCR.