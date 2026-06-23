Delhi Forest Department issues SOP to curb illegal tree cutting
Delhi's Forest Department has put out a new SOP, or standard operating procedure, to crack down on illegal tree cutting.
Now, whenever someone reports a violation, officials jump into action, filing reports and sending real-time alerts to control rooms and field staff.
It's all about making sure trees get the protection they deserve.
Quick Response Teams collect geotagged evidence
Quick Response Teams are sent out to secure sites and prevent more damage. They collect solid evidence using geotagged photos, videos, CCTV footage, and even eyewitness accounts.
Tools or vehicles used in illegal cutting are seized right away. If offenders fail to appear after being summoned, arrest warrants can be issued.
Investigations wrap up within two months. Complaints can be made easily through helplines or apps, so it's much simpler for anyone to speak up for Delhi's trees.