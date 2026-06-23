Delhi Forest Department issues SOP to curb illegal tree cutting

Quick Response Teams collect geotagged evidence

Quick Response Teams are sent out to secure sites and prevent more damage. They collect solid evidence using geotagged photos, videos, CCTV footage, and even eyewitness accounts.

Tools or vehicles used in illegal cutting are seized right away. If offenders fail to appear after being summoned, arrest warrants can be issued.

Investigations wrap up within two months. Complaints can be made easily through helplines or apps, so it's much simpler for anyone to speak up for Delhi's trees.