Delhi Forest Department reclaims over 225 acres since 2019-20 India Apr 07, 2026

Since 2019-20, Delhi's Forest Department has taken back over 225 acres of forest land that had been illegally occupied, most of it in the South and West Forest Divisions.

In the South Forest Division, the South district saw nearly 190 acres cleared, while smaller but important wins happened in the South-East district and the West Forest Division too.