Delhi Forest Department reclaims over 225 acres since 2019-20
India
Since 2019-20, Delhi's Forest Department has taken back over 225 acres of forest land that had been illegally occupied, most of it in the South and West Forest Divisions.
In the South Forest Division, the South district saw nearly 190 acres cleared, while smaller but important wins happened in the South-East district and the West Forest Division too.
Environment Ministry seeks 2-year illegal-encroachment removal
This push is part of a bigger plan: the Environment Ministry wants all illegal encroachments gone within two years of its November 2025 letter/communication.
The department is teaming up with other agencies to make sure these green spaces are protected for good, showing a more united approach to saving Delhi's forests.