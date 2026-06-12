Delhi forms committee to draft coaching safety guidelines after drownings
India
After three students drowned in a flooded coaching center basement on July 27, 2024, the Delhi government is stepping in to make these places safer.
A new committee will create strict guidelines within three months, covering things like building safety, fire protocols, and teacher qualifications, so students and their families can feel more secure.
Committee seeks fee transparency and inspections
The committee's focus isn't just on safety: it's also looking at fee transparency, better working conditions for teachers, fair curriculum standards, and support systems like mental health counseling.
Regular inspections are planned too.
This all comes after a major report highlighted how urgently these changes are needed in Delhi's coaching scene.