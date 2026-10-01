Delhi gang rape survivor identifies 3 accused in Tihar parade
In a major update, the survivor of the recent Delhi gang rape has identified all three accused during a test identification parade at Tihar Jail.
The incident happened on September 21, when a minor and her friend were allegedly assaulted in Aastha Kunj Park by men pretending to be police officers.
The accused, Asif, Hemant Singh, and Mukesh, were picked out by the survivor.
Accused held, firearm and knife seized
All three are now in Tihar Jail. Asif was caught near the park, while Hemant and Mukesh were arrested from a house near the park where they had reportedly been staying for several months.
Police have recovered both a firearm and a knife allegedly used in the crime; these will be examined for evidence.
The trio faces charges under serious sections, including the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after being identified by the survivor.