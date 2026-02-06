Delhi gangster linked to 90 cases shot dead
A wanted criminal named Rihan, linked to nearly 90 cases across Delhi and NCR, was shot dead by police in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.
He tried to escape after a road robbery and fired at officers when they caught up with him, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
Police constable also injured in incident
Rihan was injured during the shootout and later died from his wounds.
A police constable, Sumit Kumar, sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to hospital; his condition is stated to be stable.
Police recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, a stolen phone, and two rings from the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.