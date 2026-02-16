Delhi gets 10,000 AI-enabled cameras under 'Safe City' project India Feb 16, 2026

Delhi is getting a major security upgrade—Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off the "Safe City" project, a network of 10,000 cameras under the Safe City project, including around 2,100 AI-enabled cameras that will soon become operational.

This comes on top of the 15,000 cameras already in place, all aimed at making public spaces safer and smarter.