Delhi gets 10,000 AI-enabled cameras under 'Safe City' project
India
Delhi is getting a major security upgrade—Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off the "Safe City" project, a network of 10,000 cameras under the Safe City project, including around 2,100 AI-enabled cameras that will soon become operational.
This comes on top of the 15,000 cameras already in place, all aimed at making public spaces safer and smarter.
Shah talks about progress in anti-terror efforts
Shah also highlighted how Delhi Police's Special Cell headquarters will step up anti-terror efforts.
He shared that since 2014, there's been big progress in tackling issues in Kashmir and other trouble spots. Some states have even seen conviction rates jump over 20%.
The goal: modernize policing and make cities like Delhi safer for everyone.