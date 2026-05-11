Delhi gets MLFF plaza at Mundka-Bakkarwala thanks to Nitin Gadkari India May 11, 2026

Delhi just got its MLFF toll plaza at Mundka-Bakkarwala in Delhi, thanks to Nitin Gadkari.

This new system means you can drive straight through without stopping at a booth: toll payments happen electronically, making traffic jams way less likely.

Plus, the tech may help issue challans if you're caught not wearing a seat belt or using your phone while driving.