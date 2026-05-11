Delhi gets MLFF plaza at Mundka-Bakkarwala thanks to Nitin Gadkari
India
Delhi just got its MLFF toll plaza at Mundka-Bakkarwala in Delhi, thanks to Nitin Gadkari.
This new system means you can drive straight through without stopping at a booth: toll payments happen electronically, making traffic jams way less likely.
Plus, the tech may help issue challans if you're caught not wearing a seat belt or using your phone while driving.
Government plans 1,300 MLFF plazas
The government wants to bring MLFF to about 1,300 toll plazas by December 2026. So far, 17 are up and running, with more on the way.
Early results from Gujarat's pilot project show things are working: faster traffic flow, better toll collection (up by 10%), and almost no bottlenecks, even during rush hour.