Delhi gets ₹11,000cr in Budget 2026 for smoother, cleaner travel

₹3,500cr set aside to clear out huge landfills

If you're tired of endless jams or worried about pollution, this is good news.

The plan covers new tunnels (like at Shivmurti for Gurugram traffic), better links to Noida and the airport, and even ₹3,500 crore set aside to clear out those huge landfills at Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa.

It's all part of India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision—and Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said the measures will "transform the face of the capital" and ease congestion and pollution.