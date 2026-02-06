Delhi gets ₹11,000cr in Budget 2026 for smoother, cleaner travel
India
Delhi just scored a massive ₹11,000 crore in the Union Budget 2026-27 as part of a bigger plan to make city travel smoother and cleaner.
Major highway upgrades—like making Ashram-Badarpur and Punjabi Bagh-Tikri Border signal-free—are on the way, all managed by NHAI.
₹3,500cr set aside to clear out huge landfills
If you're tired of endless jams or worried about pollution, this is good news.
The plan covers new tunnels (like at Shivmurti for Gurugram traffic), better links to Noida and the airport, and even ₹3,500 crore set aside to clear out those huge landfills at Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa.
It's all part of India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision—and Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said the measures will "transform the face of the capital" and ease congestion and pollution.