Delhi girl, 13, allegedly dies by suicide after family scolding
India
A 13-year-old girl from Delhi's Shahdara area allegedly died by suicide after she was scolded by family members for returning home late.
Her sister found her unconscious in their Krishna Nagar house and rushed her to the hospital, but doctors could not save her.
Police said she had been scolded earlier for coming home late.
Sister finds girl hanging, police probe
The girl's sister tried calling her around 9:30pm. but got no response, so she came home and, with a neighbor's help, broke open the door.
Sadly, they found the girl hanging inside.
Police have started a preliminary inquiry to understand what led to this tragedy.